CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

MAGA Kanye West Serenades Wife For Birthday [Video]

No shame in showing your wife how much you appreciate her.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West is making sure his marriage remains great, despite his penchant for f*ckery that surely gets on his better half’s nerves. The MAGA rapper serenaded his wife with flowers and a pianist for her birthday. 

Of course, he documented on Twitter because it didn’t really happen if not.

“You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family,” he tweeted at Kim.

The video showed the kids running around while someone tickled the ivories.

Kim shared the gift of flowers and song on her IG stories.

Kim Kardahsian’s birthday is today (Oct. 21) and she is 38.

MAGA Kanye West Serenades Wife For Birthday [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
MAGA Kanye West Serenades Wife For Birthday [Video]
 4 hours ago
10.21.18
16 items
Fight Night: Lakers vs Rockets Brawl Includes Rajon…
 4 hours ago
10.21.18
Bobby Shmurda
Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls Bobby Shmurda In Jail
 22 hours ago
10.20.18
Trending Cyber Security Concerns In The Global Wake of Hacking Threat
Trending
Husband Catches Cheating Wife Through Google Street View
 23 hours ago
10.20.18
Queen Naija
Queen Naija’s Unreleased Song
 23 hours ago
10.20.18
Mega Millions Is Officially Mega Billions As Jackpot…
 23 hours ago
10.20.18
Close-up of weights balancing scales of justice with gavel beside it
Alleged Assualt Victim Drops Charges Against 6ix9ine
 23 hours ago
10.20.18
Quincy Jones Says Ray Charles Got Him Hooked…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
BET Hip Hop Awards as seen on BET.
Meek Mill and Cardi B Collaboration?!
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Philly Songwriter Nets $44M In Lawsuit Over Usher…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Hobosexual Hottie: Dave East Admits Good Looks Helped…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Marcellus Wiley Says New Book Will Uncover Drake…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Beyoncé And Jay Z Help Raise $6M For…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Father Has Heartfelt Conversation With Son’s Bully
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Hypebeast Alert: Balenciaga Sued By Little Trees Air…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
The #LipGlossChallenge Is Literally Poppin’ & Putting People’s…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close