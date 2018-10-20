CLOSE
Father Has Heartfelt Conversation With Son’s Bully

“It taught me something. I was angry at first, then I said let me try something different,” said Aubrey Fontenot.

Bullying has become an ever-growing issue in schools across the country. According to StopBullying.gov, nearly 1 in 4 students say they have been bullied at school. After learning that his son was being tormented, a Houston father stepped in and took matters into his own hands in a positive way, KHOU11 reported.

Aubrey Fontenot’s son Jordan was being picked on by one of his classmates, the news outlet writes. Instead of getting upset, Fontenot decided that the solution to stopping the issue would be to have a one-on-one conversation with the other child to get to the root of the problem. He took the child for a drive where they discussed what was going on at school. The youngster, whose name is Tamarion, shared that he bullies other kids because he is being bullied himself.  After a phone conversation with Tamarion’s mother, Fontenot learned that his family was homeless. He ended up buying Tamarion new clothes and sneakers.

The heartfelt conversation was captured in a video which has now gone viral.

Tamarion and Jordan later met to discuss their issue and after learning more about each other ended up laying the foundation for a friendship. The two played video games at Fontenot’s tattoo shop. “One kid said one thing, another kid said something. I said we need to settle this stuff like men,” Fontenot told the news outlet. He also added that the encounter wasn’t only a learning experience for the children but for himself as well. “It taught me something. I was angry at first, then I said let me try something different.”

There are many people who are taking a stand against bullying. Principal Akbar Cook created a laundry room at West Side High School in Newark for students being bullied about their unclean clothes.

Father Has Heartfelt Conversation With Son’s Bully was originally published on newsone.com

