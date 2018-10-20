Marcellus Wiley Says New Book Will Uncover Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Marcellus Wiley says that his upcoming book will reveal the root of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar subliminal beef war on wax. In his book Never Shut Up, Wiley claims that something was said between the pair on the set of his former ESPN show and that the footage might still exist.

Wiley was a guest on Power 106 Los Angeles’ The Cruz Show speaking with host J Cruz, and minutes into the discussion, the Drizzy and K-Dot beef took center stage.

“There’s a beef that’s out there that never got settled, never got the proper characters and the proper assessment but I was witness to it on one of my shows,” Wiley said to Cruz.

“The Drake/Kendrick beef when it was really starting to brew. I was on Sports Nation at the time, and we taped an interview with one of the people and that one person went in on the other person. We were ready to let this go, but then that one person’s team made sure that didn’t get out,” Wiley added.

He goes on to say that he’ll reveal all in his book, Never Shut Up, which hits shelves on October 23.

Watch Marcellus Wiley speak on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef below. Hit the 3:25 mark for that part of the discussion.

