Hobosexual Hottie: Dave East Admits Good Looks Helped Keep Roof Over His Head

The buzzing rapper says that a few ladies helped him out during his early days of struggle.

Dave East has become something of a sex symbol along with being respected as one of the dopest rappers in the game. However, during his early days, the Harlem artist says his good looks helped him charm his way into getting a roof over his head in tough times.

Page Six writes:

“Yep, I have had the experience of being homeless. I had slept in cars for a minute. I was homeless throughout the whole year,” the Harlem native told us at an Irving Plaza show to benefit Hoodies for the Homeless. “It was more [that] I did not want to ask my moms and pops at the time [for help], and I felt like I was grown so I went through my little phase.”

But even though he was down on his luck, “I am not going to lie — my looks helped me,” he added. “I stayed with a couple of girls . . . shout-out to them, they know who they are.”

After Nicki Minaj mentioned East in her summer hit “Barbie Dreams,” other celebrities have been reaching out to him via DM.

“Celebrities have hit me up . . . but why would I tell you that?” he mused. “I would never tell on myself . . . You can get caught up in it . . . But after a while, you realize it don’t mean nothing and it just comes and goes.”

Dave East and Styles P recently released a joint project Beloved, and the LOX rapper also spoke with the outlet to talk about his bout with homelessness.

Hobosexual Hottie: Dave East Admits Good Looks Helped Keep Roof Over His Head was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
