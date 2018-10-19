CLOSE
Dave East & Styles P “We Got Everything,” Gucci Mane ft. Lil Pump “Kept Back” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.18

Dave East and Styles P bubbling some hot goods and Gucci Mane links up with Lil Pump for some fun in the sun. Today's Daily Visuals.

Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 21

Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

When the east is in the house, oh my god. Today two of New York City’s realest link up to remind everyone that the city that never sleeps has everything to offer.

For the visuals to “We Got Everything,” Dave East and Styles P take to the streets of NYC and hotbox it with vans stacked with everything from Timbs to stereo systems amongst other New Yorker stables. Where’s the van with the hoodies, b?

Down South Gucci Mane and Lil Pump get turnt up wit models, bottles, and jet skis for the clip to “Kept Back.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jamila Woods, Joyner Lucas, and more.

DAVE EAST & STYLES P – “WE GOT EVERYTHING”

GUCCI MANE FT. LIL PUMP – “KEPT BACK”

JAMILA WOODS – “GIOVANNI”

JOYNER LUCAS – “I LOVE”

MIKE SMIFF FT. CITY GIRLS – “4 1 NITE”

FLIPP DINERO FT. JAY CRITCH – “WANNA BALL”

Dave East & Styles P “We Got Everything,” Gucci Mane ft. Lil Pump “Kept Back” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

