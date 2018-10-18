CLOSE
Lena Waithe Creating New Series On Sneaker Culture

For the culture.

Lena Waithe

Source: WENN / WENN

Emmy-winning actress and writer Lena Waithe knows her kicks. One of her latest projects is a series on the ins and outs of sneaker culture. 

Yeah, we’re already sold off g.p.

On Tuesday (Oct. 16), Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi announced that an unscripted series “conceptualized” by Waithe called You Ain’t Got These has gotten the green light reports Vanity Fair.

The series reportedly plans to take a deep dive into sneaker culture by analyzing and documenting how sneaker dealers and brands influence politics, class, gender and race.

There still aren’t many details about the series but stay tuned. Check out some photos of Waithe rocking heat on red carpets below and on the flip.

Lena Waithe

Source: WENN / WENN

Photo: WENN.com

Lena Waithe Creating New Series On Sneaker Culture was originally published on hiphopwired.com

