New App, Who Dis?

Why didn’t anyone tell me about NASA’s “Earth Now” app? It’s a real-time global satellite data of our planet’s vital signs (so like carbon dioxide, air temperature, sea level, etc.) Now your next question is why should you care? All this talk about climate change is REAL, and the more people that actually care about you know..LIVING..would appreciate an app like this to help educate others.

So embrace your inner nerd and Download it to your Apple or Android device. If you don’t like it, just delete it and download Google Earth instead. You’ll thank me later. (:

