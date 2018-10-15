CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

New App, Who Dis?

1 reads
Leave a comment

Why didn’t anyone tell me about NASA’s “Earth Now” app? It’s a real-time global satellite data of our planet’s vital signs (so like carbon dioxide, air temperature, sea level, etc.) Now your next question is why should you care? All this talk about climate change is REAL, and the more people that actually care about you know..LIVING..would appreciate an app like this to help educate others.

So embrace your inner nerd and Download it to your Apple or Android device. If you don’t like it, just delete it and download Google Earth instead. You’ll thank me later. (:

 

 

 

 

Climate Change , Earth Now , global warming , Google Earth

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2011 American Music Awards - Press Room
Nicki Minaj’s Queen Album Goes Platinum
 13 mins ago
10.15.18
For Black People, Voting Is Just The Beginning…
 2 hours ago
10.15.18
Prince Harry and Nubian Queen Meghan Markle Are…
 3 hours ago
10.15.18
Author Addresses The Financial Impact Of Racial Bias
 14 hours ago
10.14.18
Harvard University Honors Colin Kaepernick For His Fight…
 16 hours ago
10.14.18
Johns Hopkins University To Name Campus Building After…
 16 hours ago
10.14.18
Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald…
 1 day ago
10.14.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons
 1 day ago
10.14.18
Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About…
 1 day ago
10.14.18
Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool
 1 day ago
10.14.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tyler The Creator drops instrumental album of: Cherry…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
16 items
Vic Mensa’s Domestic Abuse Allegations Surface After XXXTentacion…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
Kanye West Coon Tour Hits Africa, Rents Out…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
50 Cent And Lloyd Banks Host Holiday Shopping For The Homeless
Jim Jones Drags “Power” Actor Omari Hardwick Into…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
Kehlani
Kehlani Tells Nicki Minaj About Her Bisexual Baby…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
#CornerstoreCaroline: Vid Shows White Woman Lied About 9-Year-Old…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close