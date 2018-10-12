CLOSE
Could Cardi B Star In This Popular 90’s Sitcom Reboot? 

We know Cardi B is a fan of ‘The Nanny,’ the hit TV show from the 90’s, as a recent IG post proves:

Fran Drescher in @dolcegabbana

If you’ve seen the show, you know it was centered around a witty, quirky nanny (Fran Drescher) who found herself in mischief at every turn. Fran Recently sat down with People TV’s Chatter earlier this week to talk about her vision of seeing the show come back to TV one day as a reboot,  and even had an idea of which famous female rapper she was eyeing to play a major role in the sitcom.

Fran Drescher is ready for a reboot of The Nanny — and she knows exactly who she would want to cast in the series!

“I’m totally down with doing it. I wanna do a sitcom with Cardi B,” Drescher said. “Wouldn’t she be great as my daughter?”

“I was so flattered,” Drescher said of Cardi’s outfit. “I just thought she paid homage to me wearing animal print and said ‘Fran Drescher.’”

“And then I got my juices flowing and thought, ‘Wait a minute, she’s from New York, we both have funny voices, she could be my daughter!’” Drescher continued, noting that her character’s daughter would not have her on-screen love Maxwell Sheffield as a father.

“Not from me and Mr. Sheffield, I would have to have a man of color. I’m down with the brothers.”

Sound off! Would you like to see the show come back and Cardi B as one of the characters?

Source: Fran Drescher Wants Cardi B to Be Her Daughter in The Nanny Reboot | PEOPLE.com

