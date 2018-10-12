Lil Duval Interview Exclusive [VIDEO]

Local DFW News
Are you a fan of the comedian-turned-singer Lil Duval? He was recently in the DFW and stopped by the station to chat with the Veda Loca in the Morning crew. Check out the exclusive interview above where he talks:

  • Living his best life and how he made the song
  • Weed cones, the weed business, and not knowing how to roll
  • New single on the way
  • His inspiration
  • Being ahead of his time blending music and comedy
  • Enjoying the beach house
  • Not being a fan of alcohol because it can kill you
  • & more

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

