Lil Duval Interview Exclusive [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Are you a fan of the comedian-turned-singer Lil Duval? He was recently in the DFW and stopped by the station to chat with the Veda Loca in the Morning crew. Check out the exclusive interview above where he talks:

Living his best life and how he made the song

Weed cones, the weed business, and not knowing how to roll

New single on the way

His inspiration

Being ahead of his time blending music and comedy

Enjoying the beach house

Not being a fan of alcohol because it can kill you

& more

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: