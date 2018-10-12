CLOSE
Quavo Boasts Some Big Names On His Dolo Debut Album “Quavo Huncho” [Listen]

Quavo is the first of the three migos to drop a solo project. Will it live up to the hype?

Gucci Mane Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A few months after giving his fans some musical appetizers to hold them down and quiet their stomach rumblings, Quavo has finally served up his solo debut Quavo Huncho for mass consumption. And we hope you’ve worked up an appetite because he’s serving up enough work for two. Maybe three depending on your physical degree.

Coming in at 19-cuts strong, Quavo Huncho features some big time name cameos including the like of Drake, Travis Scott, Cardi B and Madonna amongst others. Word? Who knew Madonna was into trap music?

Though Quavo’s the first of the three Migos to come through with a solo project we doubt it’s success will have any bearing on the other two’s future solo efforts. Wouldn’t hurt if this turned out to be a smash though. And for those who fear this is the end of the Migos, fear not for Quavo has constantly quashed those rumors insisting that he and Takeoff and Offset would forever be rocking together.

Check out Quavo Huncho below and let us know if it was worth the wait.

Quavo Boasts Some Big Names On His Dolo Debut Album “Quavo Huncho” [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
