CLOSE
Music
Home > Uncategorized

Meet Juice WRLD, The “Lucid Dreams” Rapper Who Freestyled For An Hour Over Eminem Beats

Juice WRLD is taking over.

2 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Made In America - Day 1

Source: Lisa Lake / Getty

Juice WRLD, born Jarred Higgins, is the singer, songwriter, and rapper behind “All Girls Are The Same,” and “Lucid Dreams.” The latter was released on his debut EP 999 back in 2017, but didn’t get single treatment until this past spring after the Chicago artist signed a $3 million joint venture deal with Interscope. Before then, Juice WRLD was pretty much unknown but his steady stream of talent caught the industry’s eyes and allowed for an insanely quick come up. Now, “Lucid Dreams” is in heavy rotation all over the radio and the visual has nearly 200,000,000 views on Youtube.

If you listen to Juice WRLD’s music, you know it’s full of intoxicating melodies with lyrics that are all about drugs, depression, and relationship drama. In a recent interview with Pigeons and Planes, the rising star said his content is all real: “Real-life experiences. Sh*t that has happened to or around me. It’s all authentic.” As for what he wants people to get out of his music, he told the publication “I want people to know they’re not alone. I want to just spread a sense of joy and fellowship with all of my fans.”

Some artists slow down when they taste fame, money, and success, but Juice WRLD seems to be going even harder now that he has some major label backup. He hit Tim Westwood‘s Capital Xtra radio show over the weekend, where he freestyled for an entire hour over Eminem beats. Rappers don’t even really freestyle anymore, but this 19-year-old went hard for over 50 minutes over beats belonging to one of the greatest rappers in the world…impressive. You’ll recognize the production to “My Name Is,” “The Real Slim Shady,” “Stan,” “Lose Yourself,” “‘Til I Collapse,” and more in the video below.

Besides the viral appearance on Tim Westwood’s show, he also released the music video for his song “Black & White” last week. “Black & White” appears on his debut studio album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, a 16-track project that also features a few of his earlier hits. In the clip, Juice WRLD stays true to the nature of the song as friends indulge in pills and liquor at an emo house party. Watch below:

As for the music that inspired him growing up, he said in the aforementioned Pigeons and Planes interview:

“Anything from Ozzy Osbourne to Chief Keef, honestly. I like all types of music. It could change up so quickly, I could be listening to Foo Fighters and then switch up and turn on my favorite Sosa mixtape. I listen to all types of music. My biggest influences are Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, Travis Scott—it’s a lot of them, bro. Eminem, I was a big Odd Future fan back in 2011. Super fan. When I was a freshman in high school and started writing and freestyling, being different was frowned upon. I kind of kept it in a box, and then one day I said “fuck it” and started listening to whatever the fuck I wanted around whoever the fuck I wanted to. Staying true to myself.”

While some will say he’s glorifying drug culture, Juice WRLD told MTV back in August that he tries his best to stay away from drugs now. “That is something I highly recommend people do not dive into because it is a really deep hole to climb out of,” he said. As he tells his own stories about narcotics through his music, we hope he continues to also push his message of staying away from drugs loud and clear.

Be on the lookout for the young king’s next move.

Beyonce

Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit

11 photos Launch gallery

Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit

Continue reading Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit

Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit

Beyoncé has pretty solid reputation for being damn near perfect. So much so that it's rare we get to see the Queen indulge in everyday things that we do — like turning up. We've seen Bey with a drink in her hand before, but in her 20 year career, we've never seen her belligerent or getting carried out the club for being too wasted. However, in honor of her 37th birthday, we dug up some rare pics of the star looking litty. Thank us later.

 

Meet Juice WRLD, The “Lucid Dreams” Rapper Who Freestyled For An Hour Over Eminem Beats was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Registration Dates Every Black Voter Needs To Know…
 6 hours ago
10.08.18
Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Aims To Get Prison…
 7 hours ago
10.08.18
9 photos
2018 SlutWalk: Amber Rose Dresses As A Bride,…
 8 hours ago
10.08.18
Lil Wayne’s A3C Festival Sets Ends Early After…
 8 hours ago
10.08.18
T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping, Talks Poker Strategy With…
 9 hours ago
10.08.18
Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump
 10 hours ago
10.08.18
Aspiring Rapper Hollywood Play Shot & Killed In…
 11 hours ago
10.08.18
Exclusive: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Talks ‘The Resident’, Geoffrey Owens…
 12 hours ago
10.08.18
12 Injured Following Lil Wayne Concert In Atlanta
 14 hours ago
10.08.18
Black Art History Initiative Launched By The Getty…
 24 hours ago
10.07.18
Lil Wayne Sets Streaming Records As ‘Tha Carter…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Ole Miss Faculty, Students Fight To Have Journalism…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
New Research Shows Muhammad Ali Is The Descendant…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
26 items
A3C Festival Recap: Wu-Tang Clan, Talib Kweli &…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Beer Loving White Man Who Lied Sworn In…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close