So, last night was a night of redemption for Khabib as McGregor got all his trash talk handed back to him in the form of a good old fashioned whoopin. Hollllld up though… That’s not the news.. The news is the gangland brawl that went down after the brawl, in what I call the ‘The After Brawl ! <<<—- Check it out!

