Eminem “Venom,” T.I. ft. Yo Gotti “Wraith” & More | Daily Visuals 10.5.18

Eminem acts like a symboite and T.I. tracks down a teenage joy rider. Today's Daily Visuals.

AKOO Clothing x Ewing Athletics Sneaker Collaboration Pre-Launch Event

Source: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital / Bernard Smalls iOne Digital

The early screening reviews for Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Venom have been lackluster to say the least but at least Eminem’s contribution to the soundtrack isn’t effected by the film’s mediocrity.

For his visual to the film “Venom,” Em’s essence finds itself possessing a young straphanger and passing through everyone who came into contact with him. Wouldn’t be surprised if this 4 minute video will end up being better than the 2 hour film. SMH.

Down South meanwhile T.I. celebrates the release of his latest album Dime Trap with a clip for the Yo Gotti assisted album cut “Wraith” in which Tip makes the mistake of letting a young’n “borrow” his Rolls Royce to hit up a party. Can’t joke around with these kids nowadays for nothing.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blood Orange featuring A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and more.

EMINEM – “VENOM”

T.I. FT. YO GOTTI – “WRAITH”

BLOOD ORANGE FT. A$AP ROCKY – “CHEWING GUM”

POST MALONE – “BETTER NOW”

LIL BABY & GUNNA – “DRIP TOO HARD”

YOUNG DOLPH – “PLAYIN WIT A CHECK”

EMILIO ROJAS FT. GENE NOBLE – “THE COST”

DJ MUGGS & ROC MARCI – “SH*T I’M ON”

