Arrest Warrant Out For The Game In Connection To Sexual Assault Case

The Game is contending with quite an expensive legal matter and it just escalated to a new level. A judge has issued a warrant for the Compton rapper’s arrest after being accused of avoiding paying a $7.1 million judgment in his sexual assault case.

The judge ordered The Game arrested and held Oct. 3 after he failed to appear yet again in Priscilla Rainey’s $7.1 million sex assault case against him.

The warrant, which was issued in Illinois Federal Court, instructs any law enforcement officer to apprehend The Game on sight, according to the warrant, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Rainey won a $7.13 million judgment against The Game after suing him for assaulting her during a late night date off camera while they filmed the reality show.

We exclusively revealed that Rainey has been trying for months to get The Game’s financial records so that she can begin collecting her multi-million dollar judgment. But she’s complained that The Game not only ignored her requests but resorted to hiding his assets in a bid to get out of paying up.

The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, was due to appear in court on Oct. 1 but failed to show. He was previously ordered to produce documents citing his financial earnings but has yet to do so. The judge wants The Game held behind bars until he provides his statements.

