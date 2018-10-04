CLOSE
Meek Mill Lands “XXL” Magazine Covers [Photos]

Meek continues to stand tall.

Meek Mill’s post prison glow up continues. The Philadelphia MC is gracing the cover of the newest XXL.

As Rap Radar reports Meek’s public relations team doubled up with not one but two covers of the fall issue.

@XXL OCTOBER COVER

For the feature the “All Eyes On You” rapper pens a letter to his 19-year old self. The message speaks about perseverance, race in America, the judicial system and looking forward to his accomplishments. The magazine created an accompanying visual as a teaser to the letter.

Since being released from jail Meek has shown immense growth. He has seemingly become the face of criminal justice reform with ongoing participation in rallies and voicing the plight of non violent offenders who have been unfairly hit with severe sentences. Additionally he has made up with his once foe Drake.

Both covers will be available October 16.

Meek Mill Lands “XXL” Magazine Covers [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

