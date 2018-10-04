CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi B About Their Ongoing Femcee Beef

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to succeed.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Blackbird Film Fest

Source: Blackbird Film Fest Team / Blackbird Film Fest Team

Mo’nique is the newest celebrity to weigh in on the conflict between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

During an interview on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, the Oscar-winning actress was asked to share her thoughts on the rappers’ non-ending beef, including the brawl that went down at the Harper’s Bazaar New York Fashion Week event.

Trying to use comedy to express herself, Mo broke out in bars and asked if the two women at some point could try to get along.

“I wanna talk to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B,” she said.

“What’s the top spot? We’re buying into [there only being one]. I love Nicki Minaj and I love Cardi B. They are both musical geniuses. They’re both amazing… Is Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson fighting for the top spot?… They’re in their own right, doing their own thing.”

She also made note that there doesn’t have to be one HBIC when it comes to hip-hop because there are plenty of opportunities for both of them.

“There is so much pie out there that everyone can go out and grab a slice and come back for some more. When it comes to Black talent, when it comes to Mexican, Latina, it could only be one… When it comes to white talent, it’s a mass.”

I mean, she does have a point.

In addition to handing down advice for the rappers, Mo also discussed the feud between Kevin Hart and Katt Williams, wishing that would end too.

“I cannot wait for the day that there’s a movie coming out starring Kevin Hart and Katt Williams. Because they are two brilliant comedy geniuses.”

Take a look for yourself:

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police

Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting To Fight Nicki Minaj At #NYFW Party

Kim Kimble Amid Nicki Minaj Firing Rumors: Eagles Don’t Squawk With Chickens

Cardi B My Momma Says Meme Promo Image

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

23 photos Launch gallery

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

Continue reading #MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

[caption id="attachment_3007573" align="alignleft" width="750"] Source: iOne Creative Services / iOne Digital[/caption] Not only does Cardi B have one of the hottest albums out right now, she's also the subject of one of the most hilarious memes we've seen all summer. See, it all started when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media with her hand on her hip looking like the block's biggest know-it-all. Of course, Black Twitter took it and ran with it using the hashtag #MyMamaSaid. Here are some of our favorite ones.

Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi B About Their Ongoing Femcee Beef was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI,…
 2 hours ago
10.04.18
Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing…
 3 hours ago
10.04.18
Sisters That Cardi B Allegedly Sicced Her Goons…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
Bobby Shmurda’s Mom Says Her Son Will Go…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
#BRUHNews: Lamar Odom Kidnapped & Held For Ransom…
 6 hours ago
10.04.18
New ‘Daredevil’ S3 Trailer Reveals Deadly Foe Bullseye
 7 hours ago
10.04.18
Damon Wayans Announces He’s Leaving ‘Lethal Weapon’
 10 hours ago
10.04.18
Rainbow Not So Brite: Tekashi69 Says Gun Found…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Kanye West Rants At Detroit Art School: “Leave…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Tried To Put…
 12 hours ago
10.04.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Puts Rumors About His Family…
 19 hours ago
10.03.18
DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star…
 22 hours ago
10.03.18
Did Meek Mill Take Aim At ‘Narcissist’ Nicki…
 23 hours ago
10.03.18
Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of…
 1 day ago
10.03.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…
 1 day ago
10.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close