‘Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life’ Concert to Feature ScHoolboy Q, Chance the Rapper & More

Mac Miller‘s sudden passing last September caught the Hip-Hop world by surprise and though it’s still raw for many of his fans, Mac’s family has announced the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life concert that’ll benefit and honor the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF).

In conjunction with Christian and Kelly Clancy of 4 Strikes management, Mac’s mother, Karen Meyers, father, Mark McCormick and brother, Miller McCormick are partnering up with Live Nation to throw the concert on Wednesday, October 31st at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Mac Miller’s peers such as Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples will be showing up to celebrate Mac’s legacy while lending a helping hand to the launch of the MMCF which will provide “programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.”

In the press release for the event, Mac’s mother stated:“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” said Karen Meyers. “His Father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to MMCF, established in association with the Pittsburgh Foundation. If you would like to support the MMCF you can visit them at http://tmmcf.org and follow them at @tmmcf.

Tickets for the concert will be available for sale beginning Friday, October 5th at 10:00am PST through Ticketmaster.com.

R.I.P. Mac.

