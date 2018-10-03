CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Reveals Experience With Domestic Violence In ‘Queen’ Doc Trailer

The upcoming doc that aligns with her latest studio project shares more of the popular rapper's private side than ever before.

Nicki Minaj at the new Diesel Capsule Collection presentation in Milan

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN

Nicki Minaj has become a well-rounded entertainer in this current stage of her career, but she’s been lax to share much of her life before success. In a pair of trailers for an upcoming documentary, the Queens rapper reveals her brushes with domestic violence.

E! Online reports:

The rapper shared two clips from the revealing project, which does not yet have a release date, via social media on Tuesday. In both, Minaj pulls the curtain back on her tumultuous childhood and its impact on a since-ended romantic relationship that became “violent” and subsequently threatened her very own identity.

Nicki recalled the actions of her allegedly abusive father, revealing that as a little girl she’d often attempt to protect her mother by throwing her arms out in front of her.

“Maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call out my name or treat me like that,” she described as tears fell down her face. “Then all of a sudden, that was my life.”

Watch the trailers for the Queen documentary below.

#Queen The documentary – Coming Soon

#Queen The Documentary Coming Soon [Pt. 2]

Photo: WENN

