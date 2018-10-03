Exclusive: Sevyn Streeter Uncensored W/ Ya Pilot P-skillz (Parental Advisory)

CLOSE
Shout out to Sevyn Streeter for stopping by and dropping off a few special packages for the grown and sexy DFW Metroplex millennials . State Fair Classic weekend was the first time performing “Yerning”. Job well done. But in order to achieve success at her career level a lot of values and morals went in to work. Press play for a uncensored one on one fact session with Florida native Sevyn Streeter (@Sevyn). Shot by @OvidMedia

