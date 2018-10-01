CLOSE
Porsha Williams Engaged!

Living her best life!

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Just a week after announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Dennis McKinley, the lucky fella put a ring on it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoZabnHgFJY/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=3uct31xqoefk

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoZb6JmAclZ/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=19hdg3qqbab3l

Dennis reportedly spent two months planning the romantic engagement. He “rented out a venue and took Porsha via helicopter there,” Porsha’s rep told PEOPLE. Dennis pulled out all the stops.  There were rose petals and candles everywhere. A cameraman was on deck to capture the moment.

“After they were officially engaged, they threw a prayer party for Baby McKinley. She doesn’t want any focus on the ring, etc., but it’s huge and gorgeous!” her rep added.

The reality TV Star is living a real life fantasy after struggling to find love and get pregnant. Now she has both. Congrats!

 

 

Porsha Williams Engaged! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

