Love In The Air: G-Eazy Celebrates Halsey’s 24th Birthday In Italy

Although the pair hasn't announced if they're back together, the Bay Area rapper called the pop singer his "Queen" in a birthday IG post.

The 2018 HeatRadio Music Awards arrivals

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

G-Eazy and Halsey was one of music’s top young power couples and looked to be a solid team until a breakup this year went public. However, love might be in the air once more for the pair after the Bay Area rapper sung the pop songstress’ praises in a birthday post via Instagram.

Page Six reports:

On Saturday, the “Bad At Love” crooner celebrated her special day in Italy with on-again beau G-Eazy, who shared a sincere message to the birthday girl on social media.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” the 29-year-old rapper wrote. “I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.”

Halsey later commented, “best birthday ever,” along with four heart emojis. The pop star also posted a shot of G-Eazy dining in a wine cellar at the Osteria Francescaana eatery in Moderna, Italy.

G-Eazy and Halsey haven’t confirmed if the union is back on but as evidenced in the IG posts below, there’s something good going on.

View this post on Instagram

it’s my birthday.

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Photo: WENN

Love In The Air: G-Eazy Celebrates Halsey’s 24th Birthday In Italy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

