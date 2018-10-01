CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Cardi B Will Reportedly Turn Herself Into Police Over Strip Club Fight

2018 Global Citizen Concert

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

According to TMZCardi B will be heading to New York City Police on Monday to turn herself in over an alleged Strip Club attack. Cardi allegedly ordered the attack of two bartenders, Jade and Baddie G at Angels Strip Club in Queens. Rumors suggest that Cardi’s husband, Offset slept with the two women and it has been issues with the ladies ever since.

Watch: Cardi B Gets Into Fight With Nicki Minaj At NYFW Party [VIDEO]

Cardi may be charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, two misdemeanors. She will not be arrested but will appear in court.

While Jade and Baddie G say that the rapper sent her group to attack them, Cardi’s camp reportedly says that the fight wasn’t premeditated and it happened after someone threw a drink.

Source: TMZ

Cardi B Will Reportedly Turn Herself Into Police Over Strip Club Fight was originally published on kysdc.com

