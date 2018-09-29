CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Troll Rapper Tekashi69’s Brooklyn Home Raided By The Feds, Gun Found

If the feds are raiding your crib, you gotta rethink your life choices.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Made In America - Day 2

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Tekashi69 doesn’t really want to win. The fed raided his Brooklyn home, and claim that a gun was found. 

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Tekashi was not home during the time of the raid. It’s currently unknown what prompted the search, or who the gun discovered in the home belonged to.

A source close to Tekashi tells us the rapper was already in the process of moving out of the Brooklyn home that was raided. We’re told 6ix9ine had not been in the house for several weeks, and many people — including movers and cleaners — have been inside the property lately.

Tekashi hasn’t been in NY much over the last several weeks. You’ll remember … he was in Colombia with Kanye West, and had a show in Russa where a fan got stomped out by his crew.

Sounds like someone dimed Tekashi out.

Photo: Getty

Troll Rapper Tekashi69’s Brooklyn Home Raided By The Feds, Gun Found was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
17 items
Mayo Mania: Lindsay Lohan Got Punched In The…
 3 hours ago
09.29.18
Forest Whitaker To Executive Produce ‘Godfather Of Harlem’…
 3 hours ago
09.29.18
Troll Rapper Tekashi69’s Brooklyn Home Raided By The…
 3 hours ago
09.29.18
Tune In: Travis Scott To Hit The ‘SNL’…
 21 hours ago
09.28.18
Kodak Black “If I’m Lyin, I’m Flyin,” Blac…
 21 hours ago
09.28.18
Lil Wayne Has Fans Bringing Back The Harlem…
 22 hours ago
09.28.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…
 22 hours ago
09.28.18
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana To Return To…
 23 hours ago
09.28.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…
 23 hours ago
09.28.18
Dinah Jane Talks New Single, Ghosting People And…
 23 hours ago
09.28.18
Red Bull BC One World Finals Takes Place…
 23 hours ago
09.28.18
25 items
Photo of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers Has…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Shaniqua Tompkins Says Baby Daddy 50 Cent Can’t…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Nelly Has Sexual Assault Case Tossed Out
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Shareef O’Neal To Have Heart Surgery, Sitting Out…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
Rapper Black Ty aka Tyrese Settles American Express…
 1 day ago
09.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close