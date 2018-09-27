CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

The Most Quotable Lyrics From Niko Brim’s “No AC” Visual Featuring Kamari

Summer is over and Niko's latest video is the perfect ending to it all.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Niko Brim "NO AC" cover art

Source: Jihad/Courtesy of The Prolific Effect Agency

The industry has been buzzing about rising star Niko Brim after he dropped his second album, A Thousand Pictures: Book Two, back in February. The Mount Vernon rapper also hit up Sway In The Morning earlier this summer, where he made history as the first producer to spit and play his own beats during the cypher. Niko is a talented rapper and producer, that much is clear, but we want to note that we also love his vision.

Niko’s new visual for “No AC” featuring Kamari is equal parts music video and short film. He and the platinum blonde beauty playing his bratty female lead, another upcoming singer by the name of Juani, close out our summer with “hot temperatures, heated tensions, and summer flings.” In the clip, Niko plans something special for his lady, but it all goes awry when the car breaks down and there’s no air conditioning. While trying to fix his whip, Niko manages to keep his cool while “drama queen” Juani loses hers—it’s funny because it’s so extremely relatable. The Shamell Mason-directed video then cuts to hours earlier when everything was all good.

Watch above. We’ve also listed a few of Niko’s most quotable lyrics below (because, Instagram) and you can meet his leading lady Juani on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Be the last one out to get this dough? No wayyy

A post shared by Niko (@nikobrim) on

“I know I’m in it too deep, we are playing for keeps/I be damned if the next one makes you forget about me”

“You know my trust gets distorted when I can’t see you baby/Need you like I’m breathing baby”

View this post on Instagram

Express Yourself 📷 @jihvd

A post shared by Niko (@nikobrim) on

“Read that text, so upset, but respecting that you ain’t lie/I ain’t like all them n*ggas, I ain’t no regular guy”

The Most Quotable Lyrics From Niko Brim’s “No AC” Visual Featuring Kamari was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Legacy: Kelis’ “Milkshake” Lives On In These Sexy…
 3 hours ago
09.27.18
15 items
Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing
 4 hours ago
09.27.18
Exclusive: Queen Latifah Talks Being A Black Woman…
 6 hours ago
09.27.18
Kanye West Weirdly Capes For A$AP Bari &…
 6 hours ago
09.27.18
Adonis Johnson Wants All The Smoke With Drago…
 6 hours ago
09.27.18
Sunken Place MAGA Hat Rocker Kanye West Says…
 6 hours ago
09.27.18
Jean Grey Turns To The Dark Side In…
 6 hours ago
09.27.18
Roskilde Festival 2017 - Day 6
Gucci Mane Announces Tour with Smokepurpp and Carnage
 6 hours ago
09.27.18
Uncle Snoops Army Presents: How The West Was Won
Rapper Daz Dillinger Charged with 13 Felonies
 7 hours ago
09.27.18
11 items
Twitter Is Not Feeling Dunkin’ Going By First…
 9 hours ago
09.27.18
Dancers In Teyana Taylor’s “WTP” Vid Will Get…
 10 hours ago
09.27.18
Straight Outta Compton
Comedian AJ Johnson Talks NWA, Joining Crips At…
 11 hours ago
09.27.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Who TF Is In That Casket?
 19 hours ago
09.26.18
Trill Sammy ft. NBA YoungBoy & Cashmere Cat…
 19 hours ago
09.26.18
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Racist Texts With ‘Tonight…
 22 hours ago
09.26.18
Andrew Gillum’s Support Extends Well Beyond The Black…
 1 day ago
09.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close