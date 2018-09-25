CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil Wayne Officially Announces Tha Carter V Release Date

2 reads
Leave a comment
CRWN IX - A conversation with Elliott Wilson and Lil Wayne - 2014 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive

Source: Jordan Naylor / Getty

Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter V is dropping on his birthday – September 27th.

The news comes after numerous websites erroneously believed that the long-awaited album would be dropping last Friday, though no one from Young Money or Wayne himself confirmed the news. So Friday morning at 12:01 AM, expect plenty of Wayneheads to be shedding tears of joy.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Is Back To Mixtape Weezy On Swizz Beatz’ “P.O.M.S.” [VIDEO]

Tha Carter V marks a bit of history for Wayne. It’s the first release of his that won’t have the Cash Money imprint on it as he and Birdman settled their years long court feud. Wayne believed he was owed millions in unpaid royalties from the label, one he had called home since he was a teenager. Tha Carter V was originally announced in 2014 but has been delayed and stuck in perpetual limbo ever since.

Wayne has released projects in the interim including last year’s well-received Dedication 6 and D6: Reloaded along with the joint album Collegrove with 2 Chainz.

Watch his announcement video below.

Lil Wayne Officially Announces Tha Carter V Release Date was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kid Ink “Big Deal,” Lil Keed ft. Young…
 7 hours ago
09.25.18
GoldLink and Veda Loca
GoldLink Feat. Miguel “Got Friends” [New Video]
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
Lil Wayne Officially Announces Tha Carter V Release…
 9 hours ago
09.25.18
Black Republican Candidate Mia Love Plays The Race…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
7 items
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 3 “Father Of…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
This Vulgar Message From Daz Dillinger Isn’t Going…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
Apple Cans Dr. Dre Original Scripted TV Series…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
Music ID App Shazam Acquired By Apple For…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans…
 10 hours ago
09.25.18
Hold It Fancy! Funniest Reactions To Garcelle Beauvais’…
 11 hours ago
09.25.18
19 items
Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are…
 11 hours ago
09.25.18
Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years…
 12 hours ago
09.25.18
10 items
Meme Team: Twitter Has A Field Day With…
 12 hours ago
09.25.18
Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex…
 13 hours ago
09.25.18
Morehouse College 29th Annual Student Scholarship Event
Tyler Perry Gifts House to Mother of Former…
 14 hours ago
09.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close