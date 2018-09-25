CLOSE
Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans Are Just A Tad Bit Confused

Did Diddy get it right?

Sean Combs & Terry Lundgren Celebrate The Sean John Concept Store Opening At Macy's

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Diddy is the epitome of #BlackExcellence, so it makes perfect sense that he would launch a “Black 100” list to celebrate melanin folks who are moving the needle forward. But is everyone on his list deserving?

Of course huge names like Jay Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, and Lupita Nyong’o made the cut, in addition to newer culture creators like Issa Rae and Tiffany Haddish. But folks were confused when they saw a certain Kardashian’s name. See his tweets below:

Fans definitely thought the superstar tried it when he added celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Post Malone to the list, the general response being:

Regardless of who agrees, Diddy hit Instagram to say he has “something special” planned for all the culture creators listed. Hopefully, he lets us in on the big secret soon. We could also use a set of guidelines that detail what, in particular, makes one eligible for the Black 100 list because clearly, melanin is negotiable. Asking for a friend.

Photo: Getty

Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans Are Just A Tad Bit Confused was originally published on hiphopwired.com

