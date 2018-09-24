Back in June, Melyssa Ford suffered a near-fatal car accident when an 18-wheeler crashed into her Jeep in L.A., causing it to flip three times. While Ford survived, as she was wearing her seatbelt, she fractured her skull and has spent the last few months trying to recuperate.

Over the weekend, the model, actress, and former video vixen gave fans an update on how she’s been doing. “I’m battling Depression,” she started out. “Crushing, malignant Depression. It was always there; it’s just been made a little worse because of the head trauma from the crash.” She also explained that she feels guilty because although she survived, she’s not always grateful.

“There are days where simple tasks takes the effort of 40 men,” she said in the Instagram caption. “Mornings where I’m unhappy to wake and see the sun because it’s another day spent listlessly looking for solid meaning in life. The guilt I feel at having survived and not feeling constant gratitude is a heavy weight to bear. I’m trying to jump back into my life but it feels like there are two Me’s: Before and After the crash. And I barely know who Before Me is anymore.”

She ended her note by urging her followers to check in on their “strongest friend” because “no one ever does.” Our hearts go out to Ford and we are keeping her health and peace of mind in our prayers.

Photo: Wenn

Prayers Up: Melyssa Ford Shares Heartbreaking Update After Near-Fatal Car Crash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: