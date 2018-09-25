CLOSE
Kanye West & Nick Cannon Squashed Their Beyond Burger Beef Over Kim Kardashian

An initial phone call could have avoided all of this.

Kanye West and Nick Cannon have come to an understanding. The two stars squashed their questionable at best beef over over Kim Kardashian. 

For a quick recap, Nick Cannon dared to answer questions about Yeezy’s wife, and West, in turn, took to Instagram to say that such actions didn’t sit well with his spirit.

Cannon responded the same day (Thursday, Sept. 20) by saying West was not going to tell him what to say but that he meant no disrespect, and that he was also welcome to appear on Wild ‘N Out again.

Now TMZ reports that after the messages the two of the exchanged numbers via DM, got on the phone and settled their differences over the weekend.

The result, both will be more mindful of their words moving forward. Fair enough.

Kanye West & Nick Cannon Squashed Their Beyond Burger Beef Over Kim Kardashian was originally published on hiphopwired.com

