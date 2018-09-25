CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Anderson .Paak Flanked By Dr. Dre & Q-Tip In Epic Photo

Not to be outdone, both Q-Tip & Dr. Dre appeared in another photo showing them holding one another's classic album's in a show of respect.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Anderson .Paak arrives at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' studio

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Anderson .Paak is preparing to release his latest album Oxnard to the masses, and he has the powerful cosign of Aftermath Records behind him. In an epic photo, the singer and all-around musical talent posted a photo to Instagram featuring his label boss Dr. Dre and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest in what some might be hoping means a collaborative effort of sorts.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak seemed confident that Oxnard was going to take listeners back to a time where Hip-Hop albums were event moments. Some might know that .Paak began his career as a rapper under the moniker Breezy Lovejoy, and his new record promises a return to his roots. But what is turning heads for many is the photo and what it could mean for the latest project.

In the photo, Q-Tip and Dr. Dre pose serenely behind him with the caption reading, “Take a second to appreciate what’s happening around you..,” but that doesn’t suggest Q-Tip or Dr. Dre hopped on the boards although it’s tough to imagine why they wouldn’t.

In another photo posted to Dr. Dre’s IG page, Tip and the Doc are seen holding the other artist’s respective classic vinyl LPs in their hands in a brotherly show of respect between two of Hip-Hop’s most vital artists.

Perhaps this is a signal that Q-Tip, who has a project coming via G.O.O.D. Music titled The Last Zulu at an undetermined release date, is back on his musical grind too. One can hope.

View this post on Instagram

Classics!!!

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on

Photo: WENN

Anderson .Paak Flanked By Dr. Dre & Q-Tip In Epic Photo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Morehouse College 29th Annual Student Scholarship Event
Tyler Perry Gifts House to Mother of Former…
 2 hours ago
09.25.18
Anderson .Paak Flanked By Dr. Dre & Q-Tip…
 2 hours ago
09.25.18
Kanye West & Nick Cannon Squashed Their Beyond…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
Drake To Rejoin Tour With Migos After Flu…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
White Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Neighbor…
 5 hours ago
09.25.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Brooke Valentine Derails Bridget Kelly’s London…
 14 hours ago
09.24.18
Styles P “Morning Mourning,” E-40 ft. Yhung T.O.…
 14 hours ago
09.24.18
Activision Welcomes You To The Party In New…
 21 hours ago
09.24.18
23 items
Lightskint L: Twitter Shoving Jesse Williams Out The…
 22 hours ago
09.24.18
‘Insecure’ Thoughts: 3 Theories As To Why Nathan…
 22 hours ago
09.24.18
Tiger Woods Wins 1st PGA Tournament Since 2013,…
 22 hours ago
09.24.18
Money Moves: SiriusXM Acquires Pandora In Deal For…
 22 hours ago
09.24.18
Optimus Prime Cameos In Second Trailer To ‘Bumblebee’…
 22 hours ago
09.24.18
Jesse Williams Is Now A Director And His…
 22 hours ago
09.24.18
Here’s What Could Happen To Trump If He…
 23 hours ago
09.24.18
Prayers Up: Melyssa Ford Shares Heartbreaking Update After…
 23 hours ago
09.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close