Anderson .Paak is preparing to release his latest album Oxnard to the masses, and he has the powerful cosign of Aftermath Records behind him. In an epic photo, the singer and all-around musical talent posted a photo to Instagram featuring his label boss Dr. Dre and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest in what some might be hoping means a collaborative effort of sorts.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak seemed confident that Oxnard was going to take listeners back to a time where Hip-Hop albums were event moments. Some might know that .Paak began his career as a rapper under the moniker Breezy Lovejoy, and his new record promises a return to his roots. But what is turning heads for many is the photo and what it could mean for the latest project.

In the photo, Q-Tip and Dr. Dre pose serenely behind him with the caption reading, “Take a second to appreciate what’s happening around you..,” but that doesn’t suggest Q-Tip or Dr. Dre hopped on the boards although it’s tough to imagine why they wouldn’t.

In another photo posted to Dr. Dre’s IG page, Tip and the Doc are seen holding the other artist’s respective classic vinyl LPs in their hands in a brotherly show of respect between two of Hip-Hop’s most vital artists.

Perhaps this is a signal that Q-Tip, who has a project coming via G.O.O.D. Music titled The Last Zulu at an undetermined release date, is back on his musical grind too. One can hope.

—

Photo: WENN

Anderson .Paak Flanked By Dr. Dre & Q-Tip In Epic Photo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: