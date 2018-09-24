Amber Guyger Is Fired For Killing Botham Jean Is His Own Dallas Apartment

The Dallas police officer who killed an unarmed Black man in his own home this month has been fired, according to a new report. Amber Guyger, who entered Botham Jean‘s apartment and shot him dead the night of Sept. 6, has her job terminated on Monday by Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall.
The Dallas Police department tweeted confirmation of the termination late Monday morning.
The move followed Hall’s declaration last week that she was “prohibited” from firing Guyger, adding further confusion to a case that has hinted at police trying to cover-up the now-former officer’s puzzling excuse of confusing her apartment for Jean’s.
“I can’t do that because there are both local, state and federal laws that prohibit me from taking action,” Hall said Tuesday. “There are civil service laws we have to adhere to.”
It was unclear what exactly changed to allow Hall to fire Guyger on Monday.
The entire episode started the night of Sept. 6 when Guyger entered Jean’s apartment, purportedly confusing his for hers and shooting him because she thought he was a burglar. Despite how implausible her excuse was, Guyger remained free for three days until she turned herself in to be arrested, booked for manslaughter charges and released on bond during a brief, three-hour process.
Five search warrants were issued for Guyger’s home, but none was executed before she moved out. On the flip side, a search warrant was issued for Jean’s apartment, where authorities said they found marijuana, leading advocates to wonder what relevance that had on the case, suggesting police were try8ing to assassinate Jean’s character after a member of the force killed him.
The killing of Jean, a naive of St. Lucia, was a “great loss,” the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) said in a statement Monday after Guyger’s firing was announced.
“We are dismayed by the despicable attempts by some to smear the character of Botham Shem Jean, and call upon the authorities in the State of Texas and elsewhere in the United States of America to work to ensure that justice prevails in this matter,” OECS Chairman and Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves said in part.
This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Botham Shem Jean, 261 of 47
2. Antwon Rose Jr., 172 of 47
3. Robert Lawrence White, 413 of 47
4. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 4 of 47
5. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 5 of 47
6. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 6 of 47
7. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 7 of 47
8. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 8 of 47
9. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 9 of 47
10. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 10 of 47
11. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 11 of 47
12. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 12 of 47
13. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 47
14. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 14 of 47
15. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 15 of 47
16. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 47
17. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 17 of 47
18. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 18 of 47
19. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 19 of 47
20. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 20 of 47
21. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 21 of 47
22. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 27 of 47
28. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 28 of 47
29. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 29 of 47
30. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 30 of 47
31. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 31 of 47
32. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. Stephon Clark, 2245 of 47
46. Danny Ray Thomas, 3446 of 47
47. DeJuan Guillory, 2747 of 47
