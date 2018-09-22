CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Sued For Allegedly Bailing On L.A. Rental Mansion

While with her ex-husband, Martin "Kendu" Isaacs, the pair were paying $25,000 a month for the rental, but failed to pay for several months before vacating.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Mary J. Blige is finally free of that bum Kendu Isaacs, but ghosts of their time together continue to haunt the singer. A rental company in Los Angeles has launched a lawsuit against Blige and Isaacs, claiming they bailed on paying the lease on a mansion property and making off with audio and visual equipment.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Golden Venus LLC. claims Blige and her ex-husband, Martin Isaacs, rented a Beverly Hills home beginning on May 1, 2015.

Golden Venus claims the lease called for the couple to pay $25,500 per month in rent and put down a $51,000 security deposit.

In April of 2016, Golden Venus says they agreed to a lease extension with the couple with the rent increasing to $27,000 per month. But on August 5, 2016, they claim Blige and Isaacs failed to pay their rent for August through November, so they served them with notice to pay up the $85,050 they owed or vacate in three days.

Eventually, the two sides came to a deal — Blige and Isaacs would pay Golden Venus $27,000 and allow them to keep the security deposit and they would call it even.

The outlet adds that Golden Venus never got the $27,000, and that it found thousands of dollars in damage inside the property including the missing equipment.

Golden Venus is seeking $58,211.13 with interest.

Photo: WENN

Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Sued For Allegedly Bailing On L.A. Rental Mansion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Texas Superintendent Resigns After Racist Deshaun Watson Comment…
 6 hours ago
09.22.18
14 items
Fall Friendly Photos Of Celebs Honoring The Return…
 7 hours ago
09.22.18
Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA Teams Up With White Castle…
 8 hours ago
09.22.18
Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados
 8 hours ago
09.22.18
Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Sued For Allegedly…
 9 hours ago
09.22.18
Pill Cosby AKA Bill Cosby Might Be Sent…
 10 hours ago
09.22.18
Machine Gun Kelly “LATELY,” Jay Critch “Ego” &…
 21 hours ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Books Full Page Ads In Multiple…
 21 hours ago
09.21.18
White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
The Rewind – MGK Needs Weezy’s Pistol, Swizzy…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
12 items
Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Joker’ Screen Test Revealed, Twitter…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!
 1 day ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
Spotify Cuts Out The Middle Man, Will Allow…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
Are Kanye West and The Carters Back on…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Colin Kaepernick May be Back in the NFL…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close