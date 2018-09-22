CLOSE
Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados

Rih-Rih's official title is "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," and part of her duties is to promote tourism, education, and investment.

Rihanna has always proudly repped her home country of Barbados, and now she can officially call herself an official member of its government. The superstar singer and businesswoman was named an ambassador for the island nation, adding to all the bags and other honors she’s collected over the years.

From the nation’s Government Information Service:

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley stated that Government was honoured to be able to confer the title on this outstanding Barbadian who has contributed significantly to raising the island’s profile across the world.

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.

“She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados,” Ms. Mottley stated, noting that her charitable contributions, both locally and internationally, have also been significant.

Rihanna’s official title is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and she will help promote tourism, education, and investment across the island in the new role.

In a statement, the artist born Robyn Fenty said, “I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility.”

Congratulations, Rihanna!

Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados was originally published on hiphopwired.com

