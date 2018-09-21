CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over Social Media Dangers

The Chicago superstar has been quite outspoken via social media of late, and brings up an interesting point about follower count and engagement.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event - Red Carpet

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West is transforming before our very eyes into the artist he aspired to be before the assumed weight of fame and other issues took a toll. Freshly emerged from the “sunken place” as he tells it, Yeezy is continuing to use his massive platform to address issues and took on the problems that social media can cause in a rather unique way.

“[W]e should be able to participate in social media without having to show how many followers or likes we have. Just like how we can turn off the comments we should be able to turn off the display of followers. This has an intense negative impact on our self worth,” West tweeted on Thursday (Sept. 20).

West then shared a conversation between him and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey via his Instagram page that goes into how social media’s numbers game can play into the psyche of users while also examining new methods.

“We’ve been thinking deeply about the follower and like counts, and what that incentivizes. We want to change. What made sense 12 years ago doesn’t make sense today,” Dorsey wrote in the message exchange that West tweeted publicly with permission. “Us making that number bold and big incentivized people to want to increase it, and feel bad if they couldn’t. That’s not right.”

West then shared a video of actor Denzel Washington speaking against the dangers of social media as well, hammering home his larger point.

Check out the posts below.

View this post on Instagram

a conversation with My friend Jack the head of twitter

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

Photo: WENN

Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over Social Media Dangers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop…
 1 hour ago
09.21.18
12 items
Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Joker’ Screen Test Revealed, Twitter…
 3 hours ago
09.21.18
RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!
 4 hours ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over…
 5 hours ago
09.21.18
Spotify Cuts Out The Middle Man, Will Allow…
 5 hours ago
09.21.18
Are Kanye West and The Carters Back on…
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Colin Kaepernick May be Back in the NFL…
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
19 items
Duped Again: Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Didn’t…
 7 hours ago
09.21.18
Midsection Of Pregnant Woman With Shoes On Abdomen Against Black Background
Little Women: Dallas Star Emily Fernandez is Having…
 7 hours ago
09.21.18
Fresh Prince Of Moves: The Best Videos From…
 8 hours ago
09.21.18
Ex Beyoncé Drummer Claims Singer Using “Dark Magic”…
 9 hours ago
09.21.18
Security Struggle: Yasiel Puig’s Home Burglarized 4th Time,…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘God of War’, Now…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
Uncle Murda & Dave East “Hold Up,” 6lack…
 20 hours ago
09.20.18
Suge Knight Pleads No Contest To Manslaughter, Will…
 1 day ago
09.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close