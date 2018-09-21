CLOSE
RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!

RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!

Here’s your chance to win RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Products!

Known for his insatiable hustle, the Grammy-nominated Rick Ross has has earns props as one of the Hip-Hop game’s top style icons. Known for his well maintained beard, it only made sense that Yung Renzel create a collection of grooming products.

The Rich by Rick Ross line includes Luxury Hair & Body Wash and a Luxury Conditioner, and we’re giving both items to 8 lucky folks!

Get all the details on how to win right here: https://hiphopwired.com/sweepstakes/ and good luck!

photos
