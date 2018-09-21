Oh No! Steve Harvey’s Lost Long-Running Talk Show Just Got Cancelled

It looks like Steve Harvey’s talk show is coming to an end.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the famous talk show host will officially end in 2019. Apparently, NBC has tapped the “ American Idol” winner and “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson to take his coveted time slot.

THT also reported that Clarkson shot the pilot for her very own daytime talk show less than two months ago with the network buying the airtime in 11 cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Washington, D.C., and more.

While Harvey is saying goodbye to his show that has been on the air for 7 seasons, he is still getting a check regardless.

As The Root points out, he currently hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Little Big Shots and its spinoff Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, Showtime at the Apollo. Oh, and he still hosts the Miss Universe contest–not sure how, but he has secured that gig bag.

Meanwhile, Clarkson stressed that she is excited about this development.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations…Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!,” the Grammy-winning singer said in a statement.

Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned TV Stations added, “We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” said “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

Harvey has yet to comment on his show’s cancellation.

BEAUTIES: What you think about Steve Harvey’s being cancelled?

