French Montana and Drake are back together again with their new collaboration called “No Stylist.” This is the song I mentioned on my show (@SalazarOnAir) where Drake goes for Kanye when he spit the line “Keeping it G, I told her don’t wear no 350s around me,” talking about the Yeezy 350 sneaker. Check out the video featuring Slick Rick, Cam’Ron below!

