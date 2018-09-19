CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Booed At Fall Out Boy Concert False

It appears Eminem fans wanted a win for their guy at all costs.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere of Showtime's 'Roadies' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Boardman/WENN.com / WENN

Machine Gun Kelly and his verbal war with Eminem appeared to be moving in favor of the veteran wordsmith, but it looks like the chatter online is just that. After rumors persisted that MGK was booed during his set, it was finally confirmed that the news was false after all.

Billboard reports:

After the show Sunday night, Machine Gun Kelly posted a photo to Instagram of him wearing a shirt printed with the artwork for “Killshot,” Eminem’s musical response to “Rap Devil.” He’s flipping off the camera, as is the crowd behind him. The post, which received more than 600,000 likes, appears to depict the crowd showing support for Machine Gun Kelly’s challenge to Eminem with the caption “he missed.”

New comments on the post and on Twitter, however, are saying that it’s not as supportive as MGK made it out to be.

“MGK took this photo in front of the Fall Out Boy audience that was waiting for them to come on stage and do their set,” wrote commenter onlyarealmaster. “He was wearing a jacket when he asked the crowd if they would put up their middle fingers for a picture, he turned around to take the jacket off and they had no idea what shirt he was wearing. He couldn’t pull a crowd this big, of course they were excited, they were waiting to see the band that they actually paid for!”

The outlet added in a correction that a video of the alleged booing was actually doctored footage designed to show MGK in a poor light.

Photo: WENN

Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Booed At Fall Out Boy Concert False was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Plies Arrested After Gun Found in Carry-On Bag…
 1 hour ago
09.19.18
Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Booed At Fall…
 4 hours ago
09.19.18
Struggle Actor Columbus Short Has Warrant Out For…
 4 hours ago
09.19.18
Drake Took Almost $200K Worth of L’s In…
 5 hours ago
09.19.18
Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly References Heaven’s Gate Cult…
 5 hours ago
09.19.18
10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Celebrity Dinner In BESO At Crystals At CityCenter In Las Vegas
Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Hurricane Florence…
 5 hours ago
09.19.18
Amber Rose Says They’re Stealing Her Swag, Calls…
 5 hours ago
09.19.18
young thug
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Asks Judge to Expose Potential…
 6 hours ago
09.19.18
Jordan To Drop Some New/OG “Fresh Prince” V’s…
 6 hours ago
09.19.18
Two Georgia Women Arrested After Selling Weed Edibles…
 9 hours ago
09.19.18
Wiz Khalifa ft. Lil Skies “Fr Fr,” Jaden…
 19 hours ago
09.18.18
Webbie Has No Regrets About Publicly Shaming His…
 22 hours ago
09.18.18
Embarrassing New York Times Typo Is Latest Proof…
 23 hours ago
09.18.18
30 items
Twitter Reacts To ‘Mario Kart’ & Toad Trending…
 24 hours ago
09.18.18
Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s Episode Of…
 24 hours ago
09.18.18
Democrats Are Courting Young Black Voters After Taking…
 1 day ago
09.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close