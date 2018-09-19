Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Booed At Fall Out Boy Concert False

Machine Gun Kelly and his verbal war with Eminem appeared to be moving in favor of the veteran wordsmith, but it looks like the chatter online is just that. After rumors persisted that MGK was booed during his set, it was finally confirmed that the news was false after all.

After the show Sunday night, Machine Gun Kelly posted a photo to Instagram of him wearing a shirt printed with the artwork for “Killshot,” Eminem’s musical response to “Rap Devil.” He’s flipping off the camera, as is the crowd behind him. The post, which received more than 600,000 likes, appears to depict the crowd showing support for Machine Gun Kelly’s challenge to Eminem with the caption “he missed.”

New comments on the post and on Twitter, however, are saying that it’s not as supportive as MGK made it out to be.

“MGK took this photo in front of the Fall Out Boy audience that was waiting for them to come on stage and do their set,” wrote commenter onlyarealmaster. “He was wearing a jacket when he asked the crowd if they would put up their middle fingers for a picture, he turned around to take the jacket off and they had no idea what shirt he was wearing. He couldn’t pull a crowd this big, of course they were excited, they were waiting to see the band that they actually paid for!”

The outlet added in a correction that a video of the alleged booing was actually doctored footage designed to show MGK in a poor light.

