Plies Arrested After Gun Found in Carry-On Bag at Tampa Airport

Plies' baggage handlers have failed them.

TIDAL X: Yo Gotti Birthday Bash 6

Source: Greg Campbell / Getty

Add Plies to the list of rappers who can’t keep track of there firearms before travelling. The Florida rapper was arrested at Tampa Airport after a gun was found on his carry-on luggage. 

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us the rapper was getting a bag scanned Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport before getting onto a Delta flight when TSA agents discovered a Glock 43 in one of his bags, as well as a fully-loaded magazine lying beside it.

We’re told Plies had no permit for the gun, and was arrested by airport police for carrying a concealed weapon — a felony. We’re told he’s currently in custody at Tampa International … and will be transferred to Hillsborough County Jail.

Reportedly, Plies is claiming he is the owner of the gun, but he grabbed the wrong bag before heading to the airport.

Hopefully, his lawyer game is sharp.

Photo: Getty

Plies Arrested After Gun Found in Carry-On Bag at Tampa Airport was originally published on hiphopwired.com

