Katt Williams has been especially spicy lately, this after he was a recent guest on Atlanta’s V-103 show where he gave some heavy criticism on Tiffany Haddish’s come up. During the interview, Williams ferociously fried Frank & Wanda Morning Show co-host Wanda Smith and her husband allegedly pulled out a firearm on the comedian.

11Alive.com reports:

Comedian Katt Williams and Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith allegedly got into a fight outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross that ended with Smith’s husband pulling a gun on Williams, according to a report from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Smith and Williams reportedly started arguing at the club on Saturday, Sept. 15 at about 9:30 p.m. about an interview Smith did with Williams the week before. According to the police synopsis, Williams told police that Smith’s husband, Lamorris Sellers, pulled a gun on him and pointed it in his face.

Williams and his security guard ran to the Food Depot next door to meet with police.

The outlet adds that Sellers admitted to having a gun on his person but states he did not pull the weapon on the comedian. TMZ caught up with Williams after he collected his Emmy trophy in Los Angeles last night (Sept. 17) and he spoke vaguely about the confrontation with Sellers.

Oh yeah, he and Tiffany Haddish squashed the beef.

Check out their footage below.

—

Photo: Getty

Wanda Smith’s Hubby Allegedly Pulls Gat On Katt Williams After Comedian Fried Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: