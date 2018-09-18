CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wanda Smith’s Hubby Allegedly Pulls Gat On Katt Williams After Comedian Fried Her

Mind you, this is not confirmed but Williams simmered and sauteed that butt on air during a recent interview.

7 reads
Leave a comment
Netflix Emmy After-Party 2018

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Katt Williams has been especially spicy lately, this after he was a recent guest on Atlanta’s V-103 show where he gave some heavy criticism on Tiffany Haddish’s come up. During the interview, Williams ferociously fried Frank & Wanda Morning Show co-host Wanda Smith and her husband allegedly pulled out a firearm on the comedian.

11Alive.com reports:

Comedian Katt Williams and Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith allegedly got into a fight outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross that ended with Smith’s husband pulling a gun on Williams, according to a report from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Smith and Williams reportedly started arguing at the club on Saturday, Sept. 15 at about 9:30 p.m. about an interview Smith did with Williams the week before. According to the police synopsis, Williams told police that Smith’s husband, Lamorris Sellers, pulled a gun on him and pointed it in his face.

Williams and his security guard ran to the Food Depot next door to meet with police.

The outlet adds that Sellers admitted to having a gun on his person but states he did not pull the weapon on the comedian. TMZ caught up with Williams after he collected his Emmy trophy in Los Angeles last night (Sept. 17) and he spoke vaguely about the confrontation with Sellers.

Oh yeah, he and Tiffany Haddish squashed the beef.

Check out their footage below.

Photo: Getty

Wanda Smith’s Hubby Allegedly Pulls Gat On Katt Williams After Comedian Fried Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Teddy?: ‘Atlanta’ FX Character Teddy Perkins Crashing The…
 4 hours ago
09.18.18
Bert and Ernie Are a Gay Couple, Per…
 4 hours ago
09.18.18
Wanda Smith’s Hubby Allegedly Pulls Gat On Katt…
 4 hours ago
09.18.18
Say Word: Regina King & Thandie Newton Shocked…
 4 hours ago
09.18.18
kanye west in 2008
Kanye West Announces New Album, ‘Yandhi’
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
#AboutTime: Twitter Going Back To Purely Chronological Timelines
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
Kanye West Has A New Solo Album &…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
World Values Network And The Jewish Journal Host 'Is America A Forgiving Nation?' With Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr Claims Character to be Killed Off…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
J. Lo Puts Her Double Buns On Display…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
Tommie Lee
‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee to…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
Beauty and Brains: 6 Stars Who Went to…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
‘Black-Ish’ Actress Jennifer Lewis Rocks Full Nike Gear…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
Thug Who Flashed Gun At HBCU Students Is…
 8 hours ago
09.18.18
EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Green Talks Today’s R&B, Aretha Franklin’s…
 8 hours ago
09.18.18
Everything We Know About The Memphis Police Shooting…
 8 hours ago
09.18.18
EXCLUSIVE: Chloe x Halle Detail Having Beyonce As…
 8 hours ago
09.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close