Tiffany Haddish Responds to Uncle Katt

Perhaps Tiffany has chosen to take the Michelle Obama approach towards the recent fame shaming episode of Katt Williams.  “When they go low we go high “may be a key piece to Tiffany’s blow up . Simply thanking him via twitter for the new attention. As of Monday night the comedy beef between Williams & Haddish has been ended . Due to Tiffany receiving a Emmy Award. Katt bowed out and payed his respect.

