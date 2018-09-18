Tiffany Haddish Responds to Uncle Katt

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Perhaps Tiffany has chosen to take the Michelle Obama approach towards the recent fame shaming episode of Katt Williams. “When they go low we go high “may be a key piece to Tiffany’s blow up . Simply thanking him via twitter for the new attention. As of Monday night the comedy beef between Williams & Haddish has been ended . Due to Tiffany receiving a Emmy Award. Katt bowed out and payed his respect.

