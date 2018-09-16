National Park Service Grants HBCUs $8.6M To Conserve Historic Sites

The National Park Service is continuing to preserve landmarks that are embedded in the fabric of American history. According to Diverse Issues in Higher Education, the agency recently provided 18 historically Black colleges and universities with grants in efforts to conserve historic buildings and statues that live on campuses.

National Park Service Awards $8.6M to HBCUs for Preservation Projects https://t.co/1U3qithspS #HBCU #HBCUnews — HBCU Lifestyle (@HBCU_Lifestyle) September 10, 2018

The grants—which total $8.6 million—will be put towards the revitalization of structures as well as projects that are relative to preservation, the news outlet writes. The grant money was provided through the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund. Amongst the HBCUs selected for the grants are Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Delaware State University and others.

“HBCUs have played an important role in our country’s pursuit of equality, civil rights, and higher education for all Americans,” National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “These grants will help restore and enhance landmark buildings that are a source of pride on campuses in nine states.” Howard University plans on using the grant to upgrade their Founders Library.

There has been a concerted effort to involve HBCUs in preserving Black sites across the country. In July, a program dubbed “Preservation in Practice” was created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the National Park Service and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation as an avenue to empower students at historically Black colleges and universities to pursue careers in historic preservation.

SEE ALSO:

Program Aims To Increase Racial Representation In Historic Preservation, Urban Planning

Nina Simone To Be Honored By The National Trust for Historic Preservation

Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors 15 photos Launch gallery Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors 1. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Angie Thomas Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Michael Eric Dyson Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Tayari Jones Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Cornel West Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. Michelle Alexander Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Marc Lamont Hill Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. Janet Mock Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. Kiese Laymon Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Jesmyn Ward Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Jericho Brown Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. Jacqueline Woodson Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Colson Whitehead Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Terry McMillan Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Several acclaimed Black authors have created influential works that must be celebrated on national Read A Book Day, which fell on Thursday. The special day is the perfect opportunity for book lovers to curl up with their favorite reads or discover new pieces of literature. It's an occasion to drop everything and read for a few hours without interruption. It's also a time to pretend to be the main character, visualize a scene or just get lost in a story. With everything going on in the world, an escape into the written word is welcomed. For those who want to learn more about a particular subject or issues affecting Black communities, books are a rich resource for that, too. Some of today's most notable writers have tackled the toughest of problems in their work in an effort to cope, inspire and create revelatory moments. There's a lot of information that will forever stick in someone's mind with reading some of the best-sellers on the bookshelves, in stores and accessible through apps. There's also a lot of inspiration in browsing these works, especially for people who want to go on to create masterpieces of their own. With that said, here are 15 of some of the most creative, knowledgeable and powerful Black writers whose stories have made a strong impression on the world.

National Park Service Grants HBCUs $8.6M To Conserve Historic Sites was originally published on newsone.com