National Park Service Grants HBCUs $8.6M To Conserve Historic Sites

The National Park Service is continuing to preserve landmarks that are embedded in the fabric of American history. According to Diverse Issues in Higher Education, the agency recently provided 18 historically Black colleges and universities with grants in efforts to conserve historic buildings and statues that live on campuses.
The grants—which total $8.6 million—will be put towards the revitalization of structures as well as projects that are relative to preservation, the news outlet writes. The grant money was provided through the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund. Amongst the HBCUs selected for the grants are Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Delaware State University and others.
“HBCUs have played an important role in our country’s pursuit of equality, civil rights, and higher education for all Americans,” National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “These grants will help restore and enhance landmark buildings that are a source of pride on campuses in nine states.” Howard University plans on using the grant to upgrade their Founders Library.
There has been a concerted effort to involve HBCUs in preserving Black sites across the country. In July, a program dubbed “Preservation in Practice” was created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the National Park Service and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation as an avenue to empower students at historically Black colleges and universities to pursue careers in historic preservation.
