Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Fade Actor Who Called Him a “P*ssy”

What kind of reaction was he expecting, though?

If you say something about Machine Gun Kelly to his face, he’ll have his goons handle it for him, allegedly. That’s what an actor who caught a vicious fade at the hands of the rapper’s entourage is claiming. 

Reports TMZ:

The violence started late Friday night in Atlanta … cops say MGK and his crew were in a restaurant bar when the actor named Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez walked up to him with his phone out and started recording. In the video, obtained by TMZ, you see G-Rod point at MGK and say, “I’m gonna say it because it has to be said, you’re a pussy for going for family!” G-Rod tells us he was especially upset because he’s a husband and father of 3 kids.

Yeah, not a good convo starter.

In the video, MGK appears to shove G-Rod and turn the phone away. The video stops there, but G-Rod says that’s when 5 of MGK’s bodyguards swooped in and, as he puts it, MGK suddenly got tough and started challenging him. G-Rod claims Kelly shoved him. He says the bar manager immediately sided with the celebrity … and kicked out G-Rod.

But that was only the beginning of G-Rod’s struggle. He crossed paths with MGK again, and it didn’t go too well for him.

G-Rod says 2 hours later he was walking toward a Hampton’s Inn — across the street from the bar — when he noticed MGK and his crew hanging outside their tour bus. When they started barking at each other an Atlanta PD officer stepped in to cool things down, but G-Rod says MGK went off … calling the cop a “pussy” and “pig.” 

G-Rod says the officer did nothing in response — which pissed of G-Rod. He told us if a black or Latino person had said that to a cop … they’d immediately be tased or worse.

G-Rod says he went into the hotel lobby and MGK continued jawing at him … with all his bodyguards standing around him. G-Rod, who’s a pretty big dude, says he told them he’d fight each of them — one at a time — if they wanted a fight. Instead, he says the bodyguards all jumped him at once.

We’re not saying G-Rod deserved to get pummelled like a rag doll. But what did he expect calling a grown man, with goons, out of his name like that?

Just because the person is a celebrity, doesn’t mean you can not and will not catch the hands. Nevertheless, expect G-Rod to get a cash settlement out of court since there is footage of him catch the fade.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Fade Actor Who Called Him a “P*ssy” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

