YG ft. Jay 305 “Bulletproof,” Ciara “Dose” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.18

YG fires some shots at a blood rival and Ciara shines a light on the people of yesteryear. Today's Daily Visuals.

Just when it seemed like the drama between Tekashi 6ix9ine and YG was just about dead, the LA rapper decided to throw some gas on the fire to close out the summer.

Linking up with Jay 305 for the clip to “Bulletproof,” YG imagines just how bad a rainbow haired Tekashi 6ix9ine would b*tch up if he ever found himself locked up behind bars in Los Angeles while being labeled a pedophile. Being locked up with rainbow hair would be a bad look for any man but being labeled a child molester might as well be a death warrant.

Ciara meanwhile uses a collage of video clips and pictures of Black folks at their proudest and happiest moments in the black-and-white visual to “Dose.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Kevin George, and more.

YG FT. JAY 305 – “BULLETPROOF”

CIARA – “DOSE”

MOZZY FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “THUGZ MANSION”

KEVIN GEORGE – “CALL ME WHEN YOU’RE SOBER”

JEAN GRAE & QUELLE CHRIS – “MY CONTRIBUTION TO THIS SCAM”

ACE CLARK FT. SKYZOO & TOMMY VERSAILLES – “HARD TO BREATHE”

ALWAYS NEVER – “WYLIN’”

YG ft. Jay 305 “Bulletproof,” Ciara “Dose” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

