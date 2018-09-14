CLOSE
Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft. Lil Wayne Single and Video

Swizz tends to brings out the best in rappers.

Swizz Beatz

Source: WENN / WENN

Dropping a single and then a video sometime afterward is just too 80’s and 90’s. Today (Sept. 14), Swizz Beatz went ahead and dropped his new single “Pistol On My Side,” featuring Lil Wayne, and it’s visual at the same damn time. 

The groove is an uptempo number with sharp ass drums. Just the type of beat to inspire a more “Mixtape Weezy” type performance from Tunechi. As for the video, the setting is a skate park and yes, that’s Alicia Keys sitting at the piano.

The song is a little short for our tastes, but let us know what you think in the comments.

Swizz Beatz’s new album, Poison, is out November 2.

Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft. Lil Wayne Single and Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

