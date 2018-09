Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like MoneybAGG YO is showing love all “Bagtember”. He currently is looking for a dope female artist who could crush the beat in the background. It appears to be a sample of a oldie but goodie. DFW lady emcees should follow and tag yourself to the memphis rapper social media accounts @Moneybaggyo . Press play and check out why everyday is his birthday.

