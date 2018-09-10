CLOSE
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing For A Hurricane

Houston Area Continues Recovery Efforts From Catastrophic Hurricane Harvey Damage

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Hurricane season is here and in full effect. The Unites States has already this year alone seen some of the biggest hurricanes in the country’s history. To make sure that we are all prepared for the rest of Hurricane season, we’ve compiled a list of 5 important things to know when preparing for a Hurricane.

1. Hurricane winds can cause trees and branches to fall, so before hurricane season trim or remove damaged trees and limbs to keep you and your property safe.

2. Review your evacuation route(s) & listen to local officials.

3. Check-in with family and friends by texting or using social media.

4. If you’re not in an area that is recommended for evacuation, plan to stay at home or where you are and let friends and family know where you are.

5. Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit. Include food and water sufficient for at least three days, medications, a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies.

CLICK HERE for more info

5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing For A Hurricane

photos
