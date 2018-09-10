CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 5 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

0 reads
Leave a comment
HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Who knew that so much could happen in one little 30-minute episode of Insecure? Who knew that an episode, that wasn’t a season finale, could have you go through a million emotions all at once, only to leave you completely in awe with your jaw hitting the floor.

If you tuned into episode 5 of Insecure season 3, you know two things — Issa Rae and Nathan are a good looking couple and Lawrence Hive has reassembled. That’s right folks, Jay Ellis lied to us all, Lawrence is indeed on season 3 and it’s amidst Issa’s new budding romance. You know exes can’t just let you move on, right?

Episode 5 was definitely a favorite episode of the season. The shenanigans that occurred at Coachella will leave you in stitches. Just like every other episode this season, the soundtrack was pretty dope too. Let’s get into all of the songs that played while our favorite characters were high out of their minds at Coachella.

Book ft. Haviah Mighty – “Vamonos”

Pretty much the first time anyone is hearing of this song is as it leads us into episode 4. For what it’s worth, that’s a huge accomplishment. The song was produced by Book by the voice you hear is rapper/singer Haviah Mighty hailing from Toronto, Canada.

 

Hit the flip for more music from tonight’s episode.

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 5 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 5 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 6 hours ago
09.10.18
Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Arrested On Manslaughter Charge…
 10 hours ago
09.09.18
Everything We Know About Olympic Champion Michael Johnson…
 14 hours ago
09.09.18
She Said She Gon’ Do What To Who?:…
 14 hours ago
09.09.18
18 items
Serena Williams Disrespected By Umpire In US Open…
 15 hours ago
09.09.18
10 items
Hoodie SZN: 10 Songs To Help You Say…
 19 hours ago
09.09.18
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Late Mac…
 20 hours ago
09.09.18
Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is…
 20 hours ago
09.09.18
Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running…
 20 hours ago
09.09.18
Beef Done: Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In…
 20 hours ago
09.09.18
Drake And Meek Mill Unite On Stage In…
 1 day ago
09.08.18
Nicki MInaj Barbershop
Nicki Minaj Donates $25K to Job-Shamed Actor Geoffrey…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Mac MIller
#WordEyeHeard: No Obvious Signs of Drug Abuse Found…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
University Of Georgia To Honor First Black Graduate
 2 days ago
09.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close