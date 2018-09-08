CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Cardi B Gets Into Fight With Nicki Minaj At NYFW Party [VIDEO]

44 reads
Leave a comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails

Source: Kevin Tachman / Getty

A shoe allegedly went flying Friday night at a New York Fashion Week party and the shoe belonged Cardi B.

According to TMZCardi B apparently attempted to get physical with Nicki Minaj, at the Harper’s Bazaar NYFW party they both were attending. Eyewitnesses say Cardi “aggressively approached” Nicki’s table where she said a few choice words and lunged towards Nicki before being stopped by security.

However, she would go on to pull offer show and throw it but miss her target.

Cosmopolitan is reporting something a little different, saying that Nicki was taking a photo with Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony when Cardi walked past. Reportedly, Nicki deliberately stepped on Cardi’s train, and then Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki.

The ShadeRoom shared some shaky video of the incident. See the video below:

PEOPLE reports that immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Nicki stayed inside. Cardi was seen leaving the party barefoot with a large lump on her forehead.

There were reports of drama between the two women at the Met Gala, but both rappers have said in interviews that they are not feuding with each other. However, this recent incident says differently.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZCosmopolitan, PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Cardi B Gets Into Fight With Nicki Minaj At NYFW Party [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
23 items
Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj Altercation at NYFW…
 8 hours ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Hurled Shoe At Nicki Minaj, Rah…
 8 hours ago
09.08.18
Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Allegedly Get Into…
 10 hours ago
09.07.18
Gashi ft. French Montana & DJ Snake “Creep…
 14 hours ago
09.07.18
Trending Mac MIller
Trending
Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Overdose
 16 hours ago
09.07.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Mac Miller
 16 hours ago
09.07.18
18 items
Hip-Hop Stars React To The Passing Of Mac…
 16 hours ago
09.07.18
Gone To Soon: Rapper Mac Miller Dead At…
 17 hours ago
09.07.18
16 items
Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller’s…
 17 hours ago
09.07.18
From Kamala Harris To Stacey Abrams: How Black…
 17 hours ago
09.07.18
Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose At 26
 18 hours ago
09.07.18
For The Culture: Dapper Dan Wins Lifetime Maverick…
 18 hours ago
09.07.18
15 items
Nike Officially Unveils LeBron 16 Signature Sneaker [Photos]
 18 hours ago
09.07.18
Barry’s Back: Barack Obama Slams President Trump, GOP…
 19 hours ago
09.07.18
WYD?: Elon Musk Puffs A Blunt On Podcast,…
 19 hours ago
09.07.18
CBS Exec Les Moonves Attempted To Destroy Janet…
 19 hours ago
09.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close