French Montana’s been laying low for a hot minute now but he keeps his name ringing bells by appearing in the most unexpected places.

This time around the Mac & Cheese rapper hops on Gashi’s rump shakin’ visual to “Creep On Me” where the fly girls get live under changing colors and the artists sit back and enjoy the show.

Tech N9ne meanwhile goes the cinematic route and gets his Creed on in the lengthy clip to “Levitation.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Termanology, Larry June featuring Curren$y, and more.

GASHI FT. FRENCH MONTANA & DJ SNAKE – “CREEP ON ME”

TECH N9NE FT. NAVE MONJO – “LEVITATION”

TERMANOLOGY – “CRACK KILLS”

LARRY JUNE FT. CURREN$Y – “SMOKE & MIRRORS”

SKEPTA & WIZKID – “ENERGY (STAR FAR AWAY)”

CHIEF KEEF FT. JENN EM – “CHIRAQ”

MICHAEL CHRISTMAS – “BALL”

DEREZ DE’SHON FT. YFN LUCCI – “BEAT THE ODDS”

DENZEL CURRY FT. JPEGMAFIA & ZILLAKAMI – “VENGEANCE”

KEMBE X – “EXCLAMATION”

Gashi ft. French Montana & DJ Snake “Creep On Me,” Tech N9ne ft. Nave Monjo “Levitation” & More | Daily Visuals 9.6.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

