Young M.A ft. KorLeon “Wahlinn,” Curren$y “300 Thousand” & More | Daily Visuals 9.5.18

Young M.A lives her best life in NYC and Curren$y gets nice in the whip. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Young M.A attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 

Before Cardi B and Tekashi 6ix9ine took a chokehold on the New York rap scene with their colorful personalities, Young M.A was steadily building her brand by reminding everyone that the city that never sleeps was keeping it as gully as ever.

Looking to get back to the forefront of the Big Apple pack the Brooklyn rapper returns with clip for the KorLeon assisted “Wahlinn” in which she cools off during this hot summer with some jet skis, bottles of bubbly, and stacks of blue Benjamins. Cash is mostly made out of cotton and cotton keeps you cool in the heat and Young M.A is obviously aware of this which is why she walks around with bricks of cotton cash in the summer.

Speaking of cash, Curren$y sits in a big boy toy while burning on some piff and zoning into the stars for his visual to “300 Thousand.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mark Steele, Arin Ray featuring DRAM, and more.

YOUNG M.A FT. KORLEONE – “WAHLINN”

CURREN$Y – “300 THOUSAND”

MARK STEELE – “LOCATION FREESTYLE”

ARIN RAY FT. DRAM – “COMMUNICATION”

COMETHAZINE – “HERO”

RONSOCOLD – “VEGANS”

OTIS CLAPP – “QUENTIN”

DAWN – “JEALOUSY”

ARI LENNOX – “WHIPPED CREAM”

NIKKI JEAN – “PINK LEMONADE”

Young M.A ft. KorLeon “Wahlinn,” Curren$y “300 Thousand” & More | Daily Visuals 9.5.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

